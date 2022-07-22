ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) Trading Up 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 112,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 25,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.