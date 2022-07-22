ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading 2.6% Higher

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $46.03. 577,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,434,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,373,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $7,215,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 143,096 shares during the period. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,643,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.