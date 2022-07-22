Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

