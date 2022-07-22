PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.38.

PTC opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in PTC by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 374,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

