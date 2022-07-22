Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Raised to €65.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from €64.00 ($64.65) to €65.00 ($65.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PUBGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($77.78) to €78.00 ($78.79) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($70.71) to €67.00 ($67.68) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.48) to €45.00 ($45.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.37.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 137,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

