PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Head to Head Survey

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PubMatic and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 1 9 0 2.90 Alithya Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

PubMatic presently has a consensus price target of $40.10, suggesting a potential upside of 153.96%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 120.24%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Alithya Group.

This table compares PubMatic and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 23.74% 21.35% 10.82% Alithya Group -3.54% -8.18% -3.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PubMatic and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million 3.61 $56.60 million $1.00 15.79 Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.52 -$12.40 million ($0.14) -15.00

PubMatic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PubMatic beats Alithya Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

