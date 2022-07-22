Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

TSE:PSD opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$118.21 million and a PE ratio of 6.47. Pulse Seismic has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.18.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pulse Seismic will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.