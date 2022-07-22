Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.70.

Shares of ABX opened at C$19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$19.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.90.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

