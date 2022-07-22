Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.
Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ABX opened at C$19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$19.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.90.
Barrick Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
