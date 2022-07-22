Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for WEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX Trading Down 0.4 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $166.25 on Friday. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

