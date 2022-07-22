Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Increased by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.65 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Amgen stock opened at $245.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.52. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.