Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

