Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALLY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

