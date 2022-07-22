Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Hasbro Stock Up 4.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Hasbro stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $105.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $1,568,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

