Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Lowered by Analyst

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $12.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.29. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $47.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $47.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.13 EPS.
LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.20.
Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.9 %
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.
Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors
In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
