Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOG. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $26.35 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $6,247,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

