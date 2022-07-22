Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 5.09.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,395,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after buying an additional 1,042,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

