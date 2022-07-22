Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Raised by Wedbush

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Umpqua Price Performance

UMPQ stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In other news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

