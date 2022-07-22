Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,806.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

