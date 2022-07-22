Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.