Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NYSE RYAM opened at $2.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Condire Management LP grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,048,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 641,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 124.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 204,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

