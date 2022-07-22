Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 760.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.89 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

