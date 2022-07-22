Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.89 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

