Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.13. 22,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,371. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.33. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

