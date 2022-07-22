Razor Network (RAZOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $387,921.00

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $2.20 million and $387,921.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007887 BTC.
About Razor Network
Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,151,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.
Buying and Selling Razor Network
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.