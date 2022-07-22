Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for E.On (EOAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of E.On (FRA: EOAN) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2022 – E.On was given a new €10.25 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/11/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.80 ($12.93) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/7/2022 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($9.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/1/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.80 ($12.93) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/17/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.63) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/17/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.80 ($12.93) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/26/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

E.On Stock Down 3.7 %

FRA EOAN traded down €0.31 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €8.12 ($8.20). The company had a trading volume of 11,892,289 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.38. E.On Se has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.77) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($10.91).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOn Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOn Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.