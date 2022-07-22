Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PepsiCo (PEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP):
- 7/13/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $178.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2022 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,312. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average is $168.37.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
