RedFOX Labs Hits One Day Volume of $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00268132 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00099523 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00074637 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000198 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

