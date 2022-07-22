Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $5,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

