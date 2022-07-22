Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

