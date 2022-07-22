Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

