Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,429 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $219.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 187.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.