Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $517.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.