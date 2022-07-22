Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 114,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $253.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.