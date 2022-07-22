Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,146,000 after purchasing an additional 245,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after buying an additional 300,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

