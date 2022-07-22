Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.70.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

