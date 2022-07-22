Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,330,000 after acquiring an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after acquiring an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.56. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

