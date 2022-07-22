Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Renault from €25.00 ($25.25) to €26.00 ($26.26) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Renault from €37.00 ($37.37) to €24.00 ($24.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Renault Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Renault stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

