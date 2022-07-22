RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 52,990 shares changing hands.

RenovaCare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

