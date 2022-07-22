Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $48.90 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $978 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBCAA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Republic Bancorp to $53.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

