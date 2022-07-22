Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$427.68 million.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$160.98 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$158.13 and a 12-month high of C$216.32. The stock has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$176.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$183.83.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
