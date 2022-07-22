Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$427.68 million.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$198.14.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$160.98 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$158.13 and a 12-month high of C$216.32. The stock has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$176.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$183.83.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.