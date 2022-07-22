Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK):

7/12/2022 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $68.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Alaska Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

