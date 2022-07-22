Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 323 ($3.86) price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.57) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 330 ($3.95).

7/15/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($3.77) to GBX 240 ($2.87). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 277 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 306 ($3.66) to GBX 277 ($3.31). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.30) price target on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLG traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 202.30 ($2.42). The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,664. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.72. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 184.55 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.92.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.