Research Analysts Set Expectations for NEXT plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NEXT in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for NEXT’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.
NXGPY stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. NEXT has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35.
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
