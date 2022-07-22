Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/20/2022 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $100.00.
- 5/31/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00.
- 5/23/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.
Elastic Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of ESTC traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,403. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,934,000 after purchasing an additional 303,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.