Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

7/20/2022 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $100.00.

5/31/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00.

5/23/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00.

Shares of ESTC traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,403. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,934,000 after purchasing an additional 303,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

