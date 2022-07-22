Reviewing América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) & OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

América Móvil has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares América Móvil and OI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.41 $9.35 billion $2.93 6.32 OI $1.94 billion 0.02 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

This table compares América Móvil and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 21.24% 20.04% 4.92% OI N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for América Móvil and OI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 5 1 0 2.17 OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

América Móvil currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than OI.

Summary

América Móvil beats OI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 286.5 million wireless voice and data subscribers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About OI

(Get Rating)

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services. In addition, the company engages in the investment management activities, as well as raising funds in the international market. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.