Revomon Price Reaches $0.0776 on Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Revomon has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $106,169.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

