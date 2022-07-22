Revomon (REVO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $114,461.00

Revomon (REVO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Revomon has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $114,461.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032441 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

