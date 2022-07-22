Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 29.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.90 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

