Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 46,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 399,843 shares.The stock last traded at $28.30 and had previously closed at $28.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.