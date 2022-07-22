Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Richardson Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 129,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

